Bradley rejects talk of Swansea unrest

Bob Bradley has rejected reports that some of his Swansea City squad are unhappy with his training methods.
Since replacing Francesco Guidolin in October Bradley has failed to revitalise the Swans' fortunes.
The American coach has only won two of his 10 matches in charge and Swansea find themselves second bottom after 17 matches in the Premier League.
Ahead of their league clash with West Ham on Monday there had been talk of unrest within the Swansea squad, but Bradley has vehemently denied that.
"There is no truth to it," he told Sky Sports News.
"We have had a very good response [from the players]. Since I have arrived, the focus has been on shorter, sharper training with more intensity and tempo.
"We've tried to make sure everything from warm-ups to gym work is balanced and right but I have to say the response from the players has been very good.
"You know how it works. Who knows where this has come from? Sometimes things come out from agents, family or friends of those who maybe in the moment have not played so well.
"But those things don't mean too much."
And Bradley hopes to bolster his squad in the January transfer window to help them pull away from trouble.
"Huw Jenkins, our head of recruitment Dave Leadbetter, and I, have come up with some good targets," he added.
"We all understand how important this transfer window is and we're ready to add some players to the squad but it's important that the group that has been training for the next couple of matches stands up and finishes this part of the season.
"We must finish up 2016 in a good way so that we can use the momentum heading into 2017."
