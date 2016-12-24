Van Dijk wears Manchester City shirt for Christmas

Christmas gifts come in all shapes, colours and sizes, and this year it came in blue for in-demand Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.
As a 'Secret Santa' present among Southampton players, Van Dijk cheekily received a Manchester City shirt amid growing speculation of a January move to the Premier League giants.
Southampton centre-back Jose Fonte used Instagram to show off the light-hearted gifts, with his Dutch team-mate pictured in City colours.
Pep Guardiola's City are reportedly preparing a bid in the region of £50million to lure the 12-time Netherlands international to the Etihad Stadium.
Southampton manager Claude Puel, however, has no plans to sell the 25-year-old with the club seventh heading into Wednesday's hosting of Tottenham.
