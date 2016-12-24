Valencia president apologises for nightmare 2016

Valencia president Layhoon Chan has recorded a Christmas video message to say sorry to the club's fans after they endured yet more disappointment in 2016.

Los Che find themselves 17th in LaLiga at the halfway mark of the season, with incumbent Cesare Prandelli their third different full-time coach this year.

The disastrous reign of Gary Neville came to an end in March, his successor Pako Ayestaran lasting until September and caretaker Voro filling in for two matches before Prandelli took over in October.

The former Italy boss is yet to arrest Valencia's worrying form slump, leaving a team that had become accustomed to regular Champions League qualification facing the prospect of a fight for top-flight survival in 2017.

Well aware of the discontent simmering in the stands at Mestalla, Chan has attempted to appease the supporters, who are unlikely to be enjoying a 'Feliz Navidad', at least when it comes to football matters.

Valencia CF chairwoman Layhoon Chan wishes a Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2017 to the whole blanquinegro family. pic.twitter.com/4yt1MEjc39 — Valencia CF English (@valenciacf_en) December 24, 2016

"I would like to apologise to our fans for a bad season," she said.

"We will learn from our mistakes. We will continue working very hard to find solutions and emerge from this stronger. I hope the new year will be better.

"In the meantime, I wish all Valencianistas and your families a Merry Christmas, good health and happiness for the new year."