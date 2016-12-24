Emotional Galliani revels in Supercoppa success

An emotional Adriano Galliani described AC Milan's Supercoppa Italiana win over Juventus as a success that he will cherish above all others.

The Milan CEO watched on as his side claimed a penalty shoot-out triumph following a 1-1 draw with the Serie A champions in Doha.

Victory secured a first trophy for Milan in five and a half years – their last coming in August 2011 when they won the Supercoppa against city rivals Inter.

"There is joy, emotion, tears, everything," Galliani told Milan TV.

"We won silverware again five years after the Supercoppa against Inter. This is the 29th trophy of the Silvio Berlusconi era, plus 16 runner-up spots.

"I will keep this trophy in my heart more than any other, but I'll tell you why another time."

With the club set to be sold to Chinese investors in March, Friday's triumph may represent the final piece of silverware under Berlusconi's reign and Galliani felt it was a fitting tribute to the 80-year-old.

He added: "It's always wonderful to win, whether as favourites or underdogs. President Berlusconi was very happy and he deserves it for all the economic, moral and other efforts he has put in over the years."