Depay promises boots to fan with life-changing condition

Manchester United winger Memphis Depay has promised a signed pair of boots to a fan battling a life-changing condition.
The Netherlands international appealed for followers on social media to put forward friends who deserved the prize.
The 22-year-old tweeted on Saturday that he had chosen Carmen McGrane after a message sent by her brother.
Carmen suffers from neurofibromatosis, the collective name for a number of conditions where tumours grow along the nerves, and has had more than 16 operations in her lifetime, her brother Damon said.
Depay commented: "That's tough man... your sister gets my boots Damon. Enjoy the holidays, brighter days are coming!"
Depay has been heavily linked with a move away from United in the transfer window, with Everton reportedly keen to sign him and team-mate Morgan Schneiderlin.
That's tough man... your sister gets my boots Damon. Enjoy the holidays, brighter days are coming! pic.twitter.com/zrVicVyPLd— Memphis (@Memphis) December 24, 2016
Tag a mate who would like my boots for Christmas, and tell me why your friend deserves them! I'll choose the winner later this week. pic.twitter.com/FsOPHLGcrW— Memphis (@Memphis) December 21, 2016
