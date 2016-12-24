Related

Depay promises boots to fan with life-changing condition

24 December 2016 15:17

Manchester United winger Memphis Depay has promised a signed pair of boots to a fan battling a life-changing condition.

The Netherlands international appealed for followers on social media to put forward friends who deserved the prize.

The 22-year-old tweeted on Saturday that he had chosen Carmen McGrane after a message sent by her brother.

Carmen suffers from neurofibromatosis, the collective name for a number of conditions where tumours grow along the nerves, and has had more than 16 operations in her lifetime, her brother Damon said.

Depay commented: "That's tough man... your sister gets my boots Damon. Enjoy the holidays, brighter days are coming!"

Depay has been heavily linked with a move away from United in the transfer window, with Everton reportedly keen to sign him and team-mate Morgan Schneiderlin.

