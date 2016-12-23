Wenger cautious with Welbeck, Ramsey

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is optimistic over the recovery of Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck following the duo's return to training on Friday, but is adamant he will not take any risks.

Ramsey has made just six Premier League appearances this campaign due to a recurring hamstring problem, while Welbeck has yet to feature in 2016-17 due to a knee injury.

Both are on their way back, though, much to Wenger's satisfaction.

"I don't know yet whether Ramsey will be involved against West Brom on Monday, but he will be back in training on Friday," the Arsenal boss said at a news conference.

"He is efficient offensively. He is highly active. Ramsey is a complete box-to-box player, gives us options, almost like a new signing because he has not played many games.

"But let's not be premature and wait how things go. He had some setbacks, but we hope he will be alright this time.

"There is also good news regarding Welbeck. He will train for the first time again on Friday.

"But he will need some time. It is like the start of a new career for him after so much time out. But I am even more cautious with Welbeck than with Ramsey."

Meanwhile, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's hamstring injury is not as bad as first feared, while Shkodran Mustafi remains unavailable with a similar issue.

"Chamberlain will not play on Monday," Wenger added. "His injury is not very bad, it is a matter of days rather than weeks. Mustafi is still out. He is out until early January."