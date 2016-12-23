Wenger all but rules out Arsenal transfers

Arsene Wenger has made it clear Arsenal have no plans to enter the transfer market once the window opens come January.

Recent reports suggested the Gunners could add to their ranks in an attempt to boost their Premier League title chances after back-to-back defeats against Everton and Manchester City.

Nevertheless, Wenger feels they do not need fresh blood as they have a number of players close to recovering from injury.

Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey resumed training on Friday, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shkodran Mustafi and Per Mertesacker are also nearing returns.

"Of course, the return of injured players affects how I look at the transfer window," Wenger told reporters.

"Because we have Lucas [Perez], we have [Olivier] Giroud, we have Alexis [Sanchez], we have Welbeck, [Theo] Walcott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is nearly a striker.

"So we have plenty of options offensively. Defensively, we are not in the need at the moment."