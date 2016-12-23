Telstar tell rivals: Boozing in progress, no transfers please

Dutch outfit Telstar have told other clubs not to table any bids for their players on Friday as they plan to celebrate the festive season in a big way.

The Eerste Divisie side have organised their Christmas party pre-weekend and fear the amount of alcohol consumed may trigger them to sell some of their best players - and not necessarily for a fee that represents their true value.

With Telstar sitting 15th in the table with 21 points from 19 games, they can ill-afford to lose any of their star men, particularly at a reduced cost.

"A special request to all clubs; do not call us on Friday after 16:00," read a tweet from the club's official account.

"We will be drunk because of our Christmas party and are likely to agree to all transfers."

Verzoek aan alle clubs: morgen niet meer bellen na 16.00 uur. Dan zijn wij zo dronken van de kerstborrel dat we alle transfers akkoord geven — Witte Leeuwen (@Telstar1963NV) December 22, 2016

The Velsen side are currently on a 10-game winless streak, but that will seemingly not stop them enjoying themselves over Christmas!