Sevilla ´perfect´ for me - Nasri

Sevilla midfielder Samir Nasri revealed why he decided to make a loan move from Manchester City, insisting he found the "perfect" club.

Nasri, 29, joined the LaLiga outfit on a season-long loan in August, having spent the previous five campaigns at City.

The former France international has scored three goals in 13 appearances in all competitions for Sevilla this season.

Nasri said he felt it was time to move on from City, despite manager Pep Guardiola wanting him to stay.

"I had a good pre-season but needed a change. Guardiola wanted me to stay," he told Sevilla's Football Club magazine.

"In my last season, I had many injuries and wanted to start something new, fresh. So I contacted other clubs, but when I heard Sevilla, I knew I needed to come here.

"If you know anything about football, you know that Sevilla has returned many players back to the top."

There were also other factors for Nasri, who said he spoke to City team-mates before deciding his next move.

"I also asked Jesus Navas, [David] Silva and Nolito about the club, the city, and everything was good," he said.

"There was good food, very nice girls... I talked to Guardiola and he told me there is a great coach in [Sevilla assistant] Juanma Lillo. That was all I needed to know. It was perfect for me."