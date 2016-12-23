Real Madrid draw Sevilla, Barcelona meet Athletic in Copa del Rey last 16

Real Madrid have been drawn against 2016 runners-up Sevilla in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.

The European and world champions will face Jorge Sampaoli's side, who sit third in LaLiga, in a repeat of the UEFA Super Cup clash from August, in which Madrid emerged triumphant.

The draw means Madrid and Sevilla will meet three times in the space of 11 days next month, with their league meeting at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan taking place on January 15.

Holders Barcelona take on Athletic Bilbao, the side they beat in the final of the competition in 2015, while Atletico Madrid will take on Las Palmas.

Valencia face Celta Vigo and Villarreal meet Real Sociedad, while Osasuna have been pitted against Eibar.

There will be at least one lower division side in the quarter-finals, with Alcorcon - who knocked out Espanyol after a penalty shootout - facing fellow LaLiga2 side Cordoba, who triumphed 6-3 in a thrilling two-legged tie against Malaga.

The first legs will take place on January 4, with the return matches a week later on January 11.