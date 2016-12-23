Mourinho claims festive fixtures are ´chosen to create problems´

Jose Mourinho claims the Premier League fixtures over the busy festive period have been arranged to "give rest to some and create problems for others".
Manchester United face Sunderland on Boxing Day before Middlesbrough visit Old Trafford on New Year's Eve, with a further two matches against West Ham and Reading in the FA Cup taking place in the first week of January.
Although all sides in the top flight are facing a similar pile-up of matches, Mourinho has suggested that the games are arranged to be more beneficial to some teams than others.
"The busy period is for some clubs and not for everyone because if you analyse there is no congestion for them, the fixtures are chosen to give some rest for some and create problems for others," said the Portuguese.
"But we are used to it because we are in the Europa League, which creates more difficulties. We know that, so it is just more of the same and it's good for us to have everybody available, but for Luke Shaw."
Mourinho had told MUTV that Shaw is not far from a return to full fitness and he later confirmed the full-back is United's only injury absentee, meaning Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling are in line to face Sunderland, while it is hoped that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be available.
"Chris Smalling is back, Eric Bailly is back, Marcos Rojo is fine, Daley Blind is fine, so centre-back is a position where it’s very important to have some stability in the options," he said.
"We were in a difficult position a couple of months ago but now we are safe. We know that Bailly is going to the African Cup [of Nations] in January, but for the next three matches, we have them."
Jose Mourinho is enjoying life at #MUFC... pic.twitter.com/bqKHhcyZqy— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 23, 2016
Monday's meeting will be the first time David Moyes has returned as a manager to Old Trafford since he was sacked by United in 2014.
Mourinho says he did not speak to Moyes for advice before accepting the United job this year and suggested he has been made to feel profoundly welcome, despite their inconsistent performances.
"No, I didn't speak to many people and David was not a person I asked," he said. "When you have Manchester United and you're in another club, maybe you think twice. But when you don't have a club, you don't have a lot to think about.
"I thought about the difficulty of the job and tried to ask myself why the club was going in a difficult direction in terms of results.
"For me it was easy. It's a difficult job, but easy to feel at home, to feel good in the club, to feel that the club wants to progress and the people want to be happy again. I felt good immediately.
"Obviously expectations are high and results up and down, we're in a position that is not a position where we want to be, but in terms of passion for my work, my new club, feeling really happy here - yes."
Mourinho went on to hail the form of striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who will be looking to extend the superb form that has seen him score seven times in six league games.
"I'm really happy for him because maybe some people could think, 'top scorer, but not anymore at 35, not anymore because the Premier League is not Ligue 1', but 35 for him is the same as 25," he added.
"He scores goals and plays well and I am really happy for him because he will end his career on a high.
"He's not ending his career in America or China so I'm really pleased with him, his record is good, it can improve, with no penalties, which is amazing.
"He had one penalty in 17 Premier League matches so I couldn't be happier for him."
|Ranieri reveals 2017 targets after ´amazing year´
|Gabbiadini set for Napoli exit as Pavoletti nears move
|Depay promises boots to fan with life-changing condition
|Mourinho: Losing Ibrahimovic was great for Ligue 1
|CSL clubs facing rule changes on foreign players
|Game over: No more PlayStation for dedicated Jones
|Lampard ´would love´ Chelsea return
|Guardiola still adjusting to English football - Clichy
|WATCH: Sneijder´s impressive skill in Christmas mannequin challenge
|Foster signs new West Brom deal
|Wolfsburg confirm Draxler will join PSG
|The future belongs to Tuchel, says Hitzfeld
|Cahill surprised to see Chelsea ´sitting pretty´ as leaders
|Costa: I loved the battle with Pepe and Ramos
|Gabigol happy at Inter despite Liverpool link
|Emotional Galliani revels in Supercoppa success
|Puel rules out Van Dijk exit
|Koeman unsure if Barkley will fulfil potential
|Guardiola hopes Sterling maintains form
|Moyes reveals Ronaldo, Bale and Kroos interest at United
|Wenger happy to wait for new deal
|Klopp: Players motivated by money lack character
|Allegri hails Juventus´ ´excellent´ 2016
|Supercoppa ends years of Milan suffering, says Bonaventura
|Buffon: Juventus should have had it won after 25 minutes
|Montella: Supercoppa success can propel Milan to greatness
|Allardyce appointed Crystal Palace manager
|Juventus 1 AC Milan 1 (aet, 3-4 pens): Dybala miss gives Montella´s men glory
|Athletic defender Yeray diagnosed with testicular cancer
|Sevilla the worst opponents for Real Madrid, says Butragueno
|Kirchhoff out for three months after knee surgery
|Barton charged with misconduct over more than 1,000 alleged bets
|Gundogan undergoes knee surgery
|Ronaldo tells Syrian children ´don´t lose hope´ after making donation
|Vorm signs new Spurs deal
|Klopp warns Coutinho comeback still distant
|Vardy ban ´sad for football´, says Ranieri
|Allardyce arrives to ´complete talks´ with Crystal Palace
|Allardyce arrives to ´complete talks´ with Crystal Palace
|Messi on another level to Ronaldo - Guardiola
|CSL financial might no threat to Premier League, says Pochettino
|Guardiola eyes January sales but cancels Christmas
|Wenger all but rules out Arsenal transfers
|Mourinho claims festive fixtures are ´chosen to create problems´
|Klopp: We miss Joe Allen
|Thiago: Bayern are like animals
|Mourinho confirms Schneiderlin can leave Manchester United
|Luis Enrique hits out at ´ridiculous´ Messi ´golden melons´ comparison
|Simeone knows Atletico could be his peak
|Snodgrass headlines Hull contract extensions
|Real Madrid draw Sevilla, Barcelona meet Athletic in Copa del Rey last 16
|Brisbane Roar 1 Western Sydney Wanderers 1: Santa on the naughty list after receiving Christmas card
|West Brom make bid for Schneiderlin
|Phelan reluctant to set Hull points target
|Manchester United not out of title race - Lingard
|Five trophies and record runs - Simeone´s five years at Atletico Madrid
|Hodgson: I never wanted to hear the word ´Iceland´ again
|Wenger cautious with Welbeck, Ramsey
|Ozil will respond on the pitch - Wenger
|Telstar tell rivals: Boozing in progress, no transfers please
|Sane out to prove himself after difficult City start
|Chelsea confirm Oscar sale to Shanghai SIPG
|Lennon unfazed by Depay rumours
|Chapecoense survivor Neto targets return
|Belhanda out for up to six weeks
|Neymar expects new Messi deal ´soon´
|Sevilla ´perfect´ for me - Nasri
|Henderson hails ´brilliant´ Sturridge
|Conte welcomes pressure of being top
|Bilic hints at bid for AC Milan striker Bacca
|Pellegri equals record as youngest Serie A debutant
|Eboue admits to contemplating suicide during FIFA ban
|Fiorentina 3 Napoli 3: Last-gasp Gabbiadini rescues point
|Roma 3 Chievo 1: Dzeko strikes as Spalletti´s side finish 2016 in second
|´Frustrated´ Shelvey won´t contest five-match ban
|PSG chairman has ´total confidence´ in Emery
|Tevez stay ´impossible´ says Boca president
|Mourinho has finally found Pogba solution - Ferdinand
|Ronaldo crowned social media king of 2016
|Late arrival no excuse for Milan, insists Montella
|Malaga president tweets farewell to boss Ramos
|Gerson: I want to be more like Totti than Pogba
|Bale shows off injury recovery while on holiday on Wales
|Guardiola won´t win with City playing like Barca, warns Campo
|Lulic banned for 20 days for ´offensive´ Rudiger remarks
|Galliani wants Serie A games abroad
|Defensive Chelsea tough to catch, admits Mourinho
|Martial: United players learning from Ibrahimovic
|Pardew falls victim to FA Cup curse
|´I won´t change for anybody´ - Xhaka vows to stay aggressive
|Bradley shrugs off critcism of US terminology
|Amputee goalkeeper Follmann to be given job by Chapecoense
|Lukaku and Everton in talks over new deal
|Silva seals PSG renewal
|Rummenigge tells Muller to up his game
|Pardew leaves Crystal Palace
|Firmino: My future is at Liverpool
|Conte: Holland had to answer England´s call
|Buffon´s 600th Juventus game will not be his last landmark
|Transfer fee could endanger Sule´s Bayern move
|Conte mulls options without Costa and Kante
|Lloris commits to Spurs until 2022
|Draxler confirms transfer talks ahead of proposed PSG move
|Lindelof agent confirms bids for reported Man United target
|Mashaba sacked by South Africa after hearing
|Lewandowski ´annoyed´ not to score more versus Leipzig
|Bilic not looking to let Payet leave
|De Bruyne at Manchester City for the long term
|Eriksen: Tottenham are title contenders
|I was afraid it would look worse - Hummels on dodgy hairdo
|West Ham´s Sakho to miss AFCON
|Hecking named Borussia Monchengladbach coach
|Marotta hints at Juve´s James interest, rules out Draxler move
|Hughes surprised Allen was allowed to join Stoke
|Favre to look at Balotelli dismissal
|Arda predicted Barca hat-trick
|United better than fourth - Mourinho
|Chapecoense receive Copa Sudamericana trophy
|Alcacer: Special to score in Barca shirt at Camp Nou
|Pioli gives no assurances over Gabriel´s Inter future
|Luis Enrique had no doubts over Alcacer
|PSG boss Emery revels in confidence-boosting win
|Campo outlines Madrid´s title challenge
|Icardi is an animal in the box - Pioli
|Barcelona 7 Hercules 0 (agg 8-1): Alcacer ends goal wait as Arda hits treble
|Bayern ´very optimistic´ over Robben stay