Messi on another level to Ronaldo - Guardiola

23 December 2016 16:04

Former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola showed his loyalties remain in Catalonia when it comes to the debate over who is the best footballer in the world.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo pipped Lionel Messi to the Ballon d'Or last week, leaving him one behind his Barca rival in terms of his career tally in football's most coveted individual award.

The numbers lie 5-4 in Messi's favour after Ronaldo was rewarded for helping Madrid and Portugal to respective Champions League and Euro 2016 glory this year.

Messi put forward a dazzling counter-argument last weekend with a sublime display as Barca dispatched neighbours Espanyol 4-0 in LaLiga and his head coach Luis Enrique spoke disparagingly of the awards race on Friday, decrying an obsession with "golden melons".

Manchester City boss Guardiola fell short of his Camp Nou successor's vitriol when addressing a news conference ahead of the Premier League trip to Hull City, but he is still an unquestioning advocate of Messi's superiority.

"I agree with Luis. Messi is the best, he is definitely the best," he said.

"He knows how to play, score and make the other players play. He is always there.

"With all the respect to all the players, first to Cristiano Ronaldo – congratulations to him for the award – I think Messi is on another level."

