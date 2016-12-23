Allardyce appointed Crystal Palace manager

Crystal Palace have announced the appointment of former England boss Sam Allardyce as manager.
The 62-year-old has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Selhurst Park to succeed Alan Pardew, who was sacked on Thursday.
It is the first job Allardyce has taken since he left his post with England in September after being caught in a newspaper sting.
Allardyce takes charge of Palace with immediate effect and will lead the team on Boxing Day when they travel to Watford in the Premier League.
Allardyce told the club's official website: "First and foremost, let's stop losing, let's start getting a result and if that grows the confidence... draws turn into wins.
"We can turn it around and go on a little run of undefeated games rather than winning one and then losing again.
"That's the objective, to try and find the basis of consistency that brings us some results, starting with Watford hopefully."
Though happy with the squad he has inherited, Allardyce hopes that January can help him bolster a squad that has struggled defensively.
He added: "I like the look of the squad and that's probably the reason I'm here, because I feel that the club can go forward and hopefully I can help it go forward.
"Certainly trying to recruit and make the squad a little bit bigger with more strength in depth would obviously be a key area for me.
"The players here are good enough but also if we can add to that, let's try and do it."
Pardew was asked to step down by Palace chairman Steve Parish after managing only four wins from 17 Premier League games this season.
The London club are one point above the relegation zone heading into Monday's game at Vicarage Road, highlighting their stark decline in 2016, especially since their FA Cup final defeat to Manchester United.
Allardyce, who steered Sunderland to survival last season, left the England job after he was filmed by undercover reporters apparently claiming he could give advice on how to get around transfer rules in the top flight.
He lasted only 67 days in the role after succeeding Roy Hodgson, with an injury-time goal from Adam Lallana giving his side a 1-0 victory over Slovakia in Allardyce's one match in charge.
|Ranieri reveals 2017 targets after ´amazing year´
|Gabbiadini set for Napoli exit as Pavoletti nears move
|Depay promises boots to fan with life-changing condition
|Mourinho: Losing Ibrahimovic was great for Ligue 1
|CSL clubs facing rule changes on foreign players
|Game over: No more PlayStation for dedicated Jones
|Lampard ´would love´ Chelsea return
|Guardiola still adjusting to English football - Clichy
|WATCH: Sneijder´s impressive skill in Christmas mannequin challenge
|Foster signs new West Brom deal
|Wolfsburg confirm Draxler will join PSG
|The future belongs to Tuchel, says Hitzfeld
|Cahill surprised to see Chelsea ´sitting pretty´ as leaders
|Costa: I loved the battle with Pepe and Ramos
|Gabigol happy at Inter despite Liverpool link
|Emotional Galliani revels in Supercoppa success
|Puel rules out Van Dijk exit
|Koeman unsure if Barkley will fulfil potential
|Guardiola hopes Sterling maintains form
|Moyes reveals Ronaldo, Bale and Kroos interest at United
|Wenger happy to wait for new deal
|Klopp: Players motivated by money lack character
|Allegri hails Juventus´ ´excellent´ 2016
|Supercoppa ends years of Milan suffering, says Bonaventura
|Buffon: Juventus should have had it won after 25 minutes
|Montella: Supercoppa success can propel Milan to greatness
|Allardyce appointed Crystal Palace manager
|Juventus 1 AC Milan 1 (aet, 3-4 pens): Dybala miss gives Montella´s men glory
|Athletic defender Yeray diagnosed with testicular cancer
|Sevilla the worst opponents for Real Madrid, says Butragueno
|Kirchhoff out for three months after knee surgery
|Barton charged with misconduct over more than 1,000 alleged bets
|Gundogan undergoes knee surgery
|Ronaldo tells Syrian children ´don´t lose hope´ after making donation
|Vorm signs new Spurs deal
|Klopp warns Coutinho comeback still distant
|Vardy ban ´sad for football´, says Ranieri
|Allardyce arrives to ´complete talks´ with Crystal Palace
|Allardyce arrives to ´complete talks´ with Crystal Palace
|Messi on another level to Ronaldo - Guardiola
|CSL financial might no threat to Premier League, says Pochettino
|Guardiola eyes January sales but cancels Christmas
|Wenger all but rules out Arsenal transfers
|Mourinho claims festive fixtures are ´chosen to create problems´
|Klopp: We miss Joe Allen
|Thiago: Bayern are like animals
|Mourinho confirms Schneiderlin can leave Manchester United
|Luis Enrique hits out at ´ridiculous´ Messi ´golden melons´ comparison
|Simeone knows Atletico could be his peak
|Snodgrass headlines Hull contract extensions
|Real Madrid draw Sevilla, Barcelona meet Athletic in Copa del Rey last 16
|Brisbane Roar 1 Western Sydney Wanderers 1: Santa on the naughty list after receiving Christmas card
|West Brom make bid for Schneiderlin
|Phelan reluctant to set Hull points target
|Manchester United not out of title race - Lingard
|Five trophies and record runs - Simeone´s five years at Atletico Madrid
|Hodgson: I never wanted to hear the word ´Iceland´ again
|Wenger cautious with Welbeck, Ramsey
|Ozil will respond on the pitch - Wenger
|Telstar tell rivals: Boozing in progress, no transfers please
|Sane out to prove himself after difficult City start
|Chelsea confirm Oscar sale to Shanghai SIPG
|Lennon unfazed by Depay rumours
|Chapecoense survivor Neto targets return
|Belhanda out for up to six weeks
|Neymar expects new Messi deal ´soon´
|Sevilla ´perfect´ for me - Nasri
|Henderson hails ´brilliant´ Sturridge
|Conte welcomes pressure of being top
|Bilic hints at bid for AC Milan striker Bacca
|Pellegri equals record as youngest Serie A debutant
|Eboue admits to contemplating suicide during FIFA ban
|Fiorentina 3 Napoli 3: Last-gasp Gabbiadini rescues point
|Roma 3 Chievo 1: Dzeko strikes as Spalletti´s side finish 2016 in second
|´Frustrated´ Shelvey won´t contest five-match ban
|PSG chairman has ´total confidence´ in Emery
|Tevez stay ´impossible´ says Boca president
|Mourinho has finally found Pogba solution - Ferdinand
|Ronaldo crowned social media king of 2016
|Late arrival no excuse for Milan, insists Montella
|Malaga president tweets farewell to boss Ramos
|Gerson: I want to be more like Totti than Pogba
|Bale shows off injury recovery while on holiday on Wales
|Guardiola won´t win with City playing like Barca, warns Campo
|Lulic banned for 20 days for ´offensive´ Rudiger remarks
|Galliani wants Serie A games abroad
|Defensive Chelsea tough to catch, admits Mourinho
|Martial: United players learning from Ibrahimovic
|Pardew falls victim to FA Cup curse
|´I won´t change for anybody´ - Xhaka vows to stay aggressive
|Bradley shrugs off critcism of US terminology
|Amputee goalkeeper Follmann to be given job by Chapecoense
|Lukaku and Everton in talks over new deal
|Silva seals PSG renewal
|Rummenigge tells Muller to up his game
|Pardew leaves Crystal Palace
|Firmino: My future is at Liverpool
|Conte: Holland had to answer England´s call
|Buffon´s 600th Juventus game will not be his last landmark
|Transfer fee could endanger Sule´s Bayern move
|Conte mulls options without Costa and Kante
|Lloris commits to Spurs until 2022
|Draxler confirms transfer talks ahead of proposed PSG move
|Lindelof agent confirms bids for reported Man United target
|Mashaba sacked by South Africa after hearing
|Lewandowski ´annoyed´ not to score more versus Leipzig
|Bilic not looking to let Payet leave
|De Bruyne at Manchester City for the long term
|Eriksen: Tottenham are title contenders
|I was afraid it would look worse - Hummels on dodgy hairdo
|West Ham´s Sakho to miss AFCON
|Hecking named Borussia Monchengladbach coach
|Marotta hints at Juve´s James interest, rules out Draxler move
|Hughes surprised Allen was allowed to join Stoke
|Favre to look at Balotelli dismissal
|Arda predicted Barca hat-trick
|United better than fourth - Mourinho
|Chapecoense receive Copa Sudamericana trophy
|Alcacer: Special to score in Barca shirt at Camp Nou
|Pioli gives no assurances over Gabriel´s Inter future
|Luis Enrique had no doubts over Alcacer
|PSG boss Emery revels in confidence-boosting win
|Campo outlines Madrid´s title challenge
|Icardi is an animal in the box - Pioli
|Barcelona 7 Hercules 0 (agg 8-1): Alcacer ends goal wait as Arda hits treble
|Bayern ´very optimistic´ over Robben stay