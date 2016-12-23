Bilic hints at bid for AC Milan striker Bacca

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has hinted at a bid to sign Carlos Bacca from AC Milan next month.

The Colombia international was a target for the London club in the previous transfer window but ultimately decided to stay and fight for his place at San Siro.

But with Bacca said to be unhappy in Italy and West Ham in the midst of a striker shortage, Bilic has suggested that a renewed push could be an option.

"Maybe," he said. "We tried. He was one of our targets in the summer. It was in the papers and it was true.

"But then the deal didn't go through because of a few things and he decided to stay at Milan. He is still there. He doesn't play a lot which is also an issue.

"We need a player with match fitness. This is the Premier League. There is always a risk - even more players that do have match fitness and are playing week in, week out.

"I'm not just talking about Bacca but lots of that type of player."

Bilic confirmed on Thursday that Diafra Sakho is facing up to eight weeks out with a back injury that will also see him miss the Africa Cup of Nations.

With Andy Carroll struggling for match fitness, Simone Zaza having failed to settle in the Premier League and Andre Ayew yet to play a full match since his return from a hamstring injury, West Ham are short on attacking options.

Ambitious loan moves for Manchester United duo Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have been rumoured, while Daniel Sturridge and Michy Batshuayi have also been linked.