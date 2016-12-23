Athletic defender Yeray diagnosed with testicular cancer

Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Alvarez has been diagnosed with testicular cancer, the club have confirmed.
The 21-year-old, who made his LaLiga debut last year, is due to undergo surgery next Tuesday.
Athletic president Josu Urrutia and club medical chief Jotxean Lekue held a news conference on Friday, at the behest of the player, in which they confirmed the diagnosis and expressed their admiration for the player's positive approach.
"During the day [on Thursday] Yeray had medical tests which detected a tumour in one of his testicles," Lekue said.
"It requires an operation which will take place next week.
"The player is okay, strong, calm. He's showing maturity, not only on the pitch, but also off it. He's optimistic. We're all with him, too."
Messages of support have been sent to Athletic and Yeray since the announcement, including from LaLiga rivals Villarreal and Osasuna and team-mate Mikel San Jose.
"You have all of us by your side!" he tweeted.
You aren't alone @yerayalvarez4. Send your support message using the hashtag #eutsiYeray . We'll send him all your best wishes.— Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) December 23, 2016
|Ranieri reveals 2017 targets after ´amazing year´
|Gabbiadini set for Napoli exit as Pavoletti nears move
|Depay promises boots to fan with life-changing condition
|Mourinho: Losing Ibrahimovic was great for Ligue 1
|CSL clubs facing rule changes on foreign players
|Game over: No more PlayStation for dedicated Jones
|Lampard ´would love´ Chelsea return
|Guardiola still adjusting to English football - Clichy
|WATCH: Sneijder´s impressive skill in Christmas mannequin challenge
|Foster signs new West Brom deal
|Wolfsburg confirm Draxler will join PSG
|The future belongs to Tuchel, says Hitzfeld
|Cahill surprised to see Chelsea ´sitting pretty´ as leaders
|Costa: I loved the battle with Pepe and Ramos
|Gabigol happy at Inter despite Liverpool link
|Emotional Galliani revels in Supercoppa success
|Puel rules out Van Dijk exit
|Koeman unsure if Barkley will fulfil potential
|Guardiola hopes Sterling maintains form
|Moyes reveals Ronaldo, Bale and Kroos interest at United
|Wenger happy to wait for new deal
|Klopp: Players motivated by money lack character
|Allegri hails Juventus´ ´excellent´ 2016
|Supercoppa ends years of Milan suffering, says Bonaventura
|Buffon: Juventus should have had it won after 25 minutes
|Montella: Supercoppa success can propel Milan to greatness
|Allardyce appointed Crystal Palace manager
|Juventus 1 AC Milan 1 (aet, 3-4 pens): Dybala miss gives Montella´s men glory
|Athletic defender Yeray diagnosed with testicular cancer
|Sevilla the worst opponents for Real Madrid, says Butragueno
|Kirchhoff out for three months after knee surgery
|Barton charged with misconduct over more than 1,000 alleged bets
|Gundogan undergoes knee surgery
|Ronaldo tells Syrian children ´don´t lose hope´ after making donation
|Vorm signs new Spurs deal
|Klopp warns Coutinho comeback still distant
|Vardy ban ´sad for football´, says Ranieri
|Allardyce arrives to ´complete talks´ with Crystal Palace
|Allardyce arrives to ´complete talks´ with Crystal Palace
|Messi on another level to Ronaldo - Guardiola
|CSL financial might no threat to Premier League, says Pochettino
|Guardiola eyes January sales but cancels Christmas
|Wenger all but rules out Arsenal transfers
|Mourinho claims festive fixtures are ´chosen to create problems´
|Klopp: We miss Joe Allen
|Thiago: Bayern are like animals
|Mourinho confirms Schneiderlin can leave Manchester United
|Luis Enrique hits out at ´ridiculous´ Messi ´golden melons´ comparison
|Simeone knows Atletico could be his peak
|Snodgrass headlines Hull contract extensions
|Real Madrid draw Sevilla, Barcelona meet Athletic in Copa del Rey last 16
|Brisbane Roar 1 Western Sydney Wanderers 1: Santa on the naughty list after receiving Christmas card
|West Brom make bid for Schneiderlin
|Phelan reluctant to set Hull points target
|Manchester United not out of title race - Lingard
|Five trophies and record runs - Simeone´s five years at Atletico Madrid
|Hodgson: I never wanted to hear the word ´Iceland´ again
|Wenger cautious with Welbeck, Ramsey
|Ozil will respond on the pitch - Wenger
|Telstar tell rivals: Boozing in progress, no transfers please
|Sane out to prove himself after difficult City start
|Chelsea confirm Oscar sale to Shanghai SIPG
|Lennon unfazed by Depay rumours
|Chapecoense survivor Neto targets return
|Belhanda out for up to six weeks
|Neymar expects new Messi deal ´soon´
|Sevilla ´perfect´ for me - Nasri
|Henderson hails ´brilliant´ Sturridge
|Conte welcomes pressure of being top
|Bilic hints at bid for AC Milan striker Bacca
|Pellegri equals record as youngest Serie A debutant
|Eboue admits to contemplating suicide during FIFA ban
|Fiorentina 3 Napoli 3: Last-gasp Gabbiadini rescues point
|Roma 3 Chievo 1: Dzeko strikes as Spalletti´s side finish 2016 in second
|´Frustrated´ Shelvey won´t contest five-match ban
|PSG chairman has ´total confidence´ in Emery
|Tevez stay ´impossible´ says Boca president
|Mourinho has finally found Pogba solution - Ferdinand
|Ronaldo crowned social media king of 2016
|Late arrival no excuse for Milan, insists Montella
|Malaga president tweets farewell to boss Ramos
|Gerson: I want to be more like Totti than Pogba
|Bale shows off injury recovery while on holiday on Wales
|Guardiola won´t win with City playing like Barca, warns Campo
|Lulic banned for 20 days for ´offensive´ Rudiger remarks
|Galliani wants Serie A games abroad
|Defensive Chelsea tough to catch, admits Mourinho
|Martial: United players learning from Ibrahimovic
|Pardew falls victim to FA Cup curse
|´I won´t change for anybody´ - Xhaka vows to stay aggressive
|Bradley shrugs off critcism of US terminology
|Amputee goalkeeper Follmann to be given job by Chapecoense
|Lukaku and Everton in talks over new deal
|Silva seals PSG renewal
|Rummenigge tells Muller to up his game
|Pardew leaves Crystal Palace
|Firmino: My future is at Liverpool
|Conte: Holland had to answer England´s call
|Buffon´s 600th Juventus game will not be his last landmark
|Transfer fee could endanger Sule´s Bayern move
|Conte mulls options without Costa and Kante
|Lloris commits to Spurs until 2022
|Draxler confirms transfer talks ahead of proposed PSG move
|Lindelof agent confirms bids for reported Man United target
|Mashaba sacked by South Africa after hearing
|Lewandowski ´annoyed´ not to score more versus Leipzig
|Bilic not looking to let Payet leave
|De Bruyne at Manchester City for the long term
|Eriksen: Tottenham are title contenders
|I was afraid it would look worse - Hummels on dodgy hairdo
|West Ham´s Sakho to miss AFCON
|Hecking named Borussia Monchengladbach coach
|Marotta hints at Juve´s James interest, rules out Draxler move
|Hughes surprised Allen was allowed to join Stoke
|Favre to look at Balotelli dismissal
|Arda predicted Barca hat-trick
|United better than fourth - Mourinho
|Chapecoense receive Copa Sudamericana trophy
|Alcacer: Special to score in Barca shirt at Camp Nou
|Pioli gives no assurances over Gabriel´s Inter future
|Luis Enrique had no doubts over Alcacer
|PSG boss Emery revels in confidence-boosting win
|Campo outlines Madrid´s title challenge
|Icardi is an animal in the box - Pioli
|Barcelona 7 Hercules 0 (agg 8-1): Alcacer ends goal wait as Arda hits treble
|Bayern ´very optimistic´ over Robben stay