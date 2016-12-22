West Ham´s Sakho to miss AFCON

Diafra Sakho's injury woe continues, with West Ham manager Slaven Bilic confirming the Senegal striker will miss the Africa Cup of Nations with a back problem.

The Hammers revealed late last month that Sakho would be out for around six weeks with a thigh issue.

And in a media conference on Thursday ahead of the Premier League trip to Swansea City on Boxing Day, Bilic announced Sakho had undergone a back operation and would certainly miss the finals in Gabon, which run between January 14 and February 5.

"We have a few knocks, but are expecting everyone to be fit except for Diafra Sakho, who will be out for six to eight weeks," he said.

"He will miss the Africa Cup of Nations and it is a big blow for us."