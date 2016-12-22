Rummenigge tells Muller to up his game

Thomas Muller has been urged to up his game by Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge following an underwhelming first half of the season.

Muller has netted just once in 13 Bundesliga outings this campaign and remained on the bench for the full 90 minutes in Wednesday's crunch clash with RB Leipzig, which Bayern won 3-0.

The Germany international cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines, but Rummenigge hopes he will use his omission from the starting XI as motivation to improve after the mid-season break.

"You need 16, 17 or 18 players these days. We have a lot of players of the highest quality," Rummenigge told AZ.

"That means every now and then two or three players will not be in the team and might be unhappy.

"That should be a motivation for the players to perhaps do better in certain areas in 2017. That is the case with Muller."