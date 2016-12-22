Ronaldo crowned social media king of 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo has another accolade to add to his collection at the end of a remarkably successful year for club and country.

The 31-year-old won the Champions League and Club World Cup with Real Madrid and ended Portugal's wait for a major trophy by helping them to a Euro 2016 triumph.

If that was not enough, it appears that Ronaldo has also conquered the world of social media - at least when it comes to high-profile athletes.

Out of all professional sportspeople across the globe, the former Manchester United forward produced the top three posts on Facebook and the top five on Instagram, according to social analytics tool CrowdTangle. His best-performing posts generated a staggering total of 34 million user interactions.

Ronaldo's Facebook posts included him holding the Euro 2016 trophy, enjoying birthday celebrations with his son and celebrating with the Portugal squad on the plane. The top post alone managed 7.4m interactions.

Two more trophy shots, showing off his new car, Portugal standing proud on the podium and a meeting with actor Jason Statham were his most successful Instagram posts.

The top Twitter post went to United States gymnastics star Simone Biles, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic's confirmation of his Manchester United move the top-performing football post with 486,000 interactions.

'Top' posts were measured using the amount of total interactions they received. This equates to likes, comments and shares for Facebook, likes and comments for Instagram, and comments and retweets for Twitter posts.

Ronaldo has described 2016 as the best year of his career - it certainly seems to be the most popular!

Ronaldo's top Facebook posts:

I always dream to win this title Posted by Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday, 11 July 2016

Thank you for your happy birthday messages! Posted by Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday, 5 February 2016

Ronaldo's top Instagram posts:

I always dream to win this title A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 10, 2016 at 11:59pm PDT

Bom dia A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Oct 16, 2016 at 12:38am PDT

Te amo A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 11, 2016 at 2:14am PDT

. A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 10, 2016 at 5:29pm PDT