Pellegri equals record as youngest Serie A debutant

Rising Genoa star Pietro Pellegri has equalled the record for the youngest player to make his Serie A debut.

The forward came off the bench in the 88th minute at Olimpico Grande Torino to make his first appearance in Italy's top flight at the age of 15 years and 280 days.

In doing so, he equalled the achievement of Roma great Amedeo Amadei, who made his debut at the same age back in May 1937.

It was not an entirely happy occasion for Pellegri, however, with Andrea Belotti's goal securing a 1-0 win for Torino that leaves Ivan Juric's side 12th in the table.