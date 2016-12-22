Mashaba sacked by South Africa after hearing

South Africa coach Shakes Mashaba has been sacked following a disciplinary hearing.

Mashaba was suspended by the South African Football Association (SAFA) for an outburst by the coach in which he took aim at SAFA president Danny Jordan in wake of a 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Senegal on November 12.

The hearing found Mashaba was guilty of "Gross Misconduct/Professional Misconduct, Gross Insubordination/Professional Misconduct and a violation of the SAFA communications policy".

SAFA CEO Dennis Mumble said: "It is regrettable that we had to face the events of the past month at a time when the national team is experiencing a resurgence in its quest to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"Due to the seriousness of the coach's actions, we had to release our head coach with immediate effect. We shall immediately institute a search for a new head coach familiar with African football competition who will be expected to continue the quest to qualify for the world's apex football competition. We ask all supporters to continue to support Bafana Bafana."

South Africa are second in Group D in the final round of CAF qualification for the World Cup finals in Russia, level on four points with Burkina Faso, who boast a superior goal difference.

Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, which starts next month.