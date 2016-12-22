Hughes surprised Allen was allowed to join Stoke

Mark Hughes lauded the performances of Joe Allen this season and expressed his surprise that Liverpool allowed the midfielder to join Stoke City.
Allen impressed in Wales' run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, but subsequently departed Anfield to link up with compatriot Hughes at the bet365 Stadium.
Stoke travel to Allen's old club on Tuesday and Hughes was fulsome in his praise of the 26-year-old, whose five Premier League goals this season are more than he managed in the past four campaigns combined.
"I had admired Joe Allen from afar for a long time and obviously his time at Anfield was frustrating for him," said Hughes.
"It was only by a virtue of not playing week in week out that we managed to get him here.
"We were quite surprised that Liverpool were allowing him to leave after the European Championships, but I think they had other irons in the fire which allowed us to take Joe.
"They clearly were happy to do the deal and so were we. If you look at his performances since he arrived here they have been outstanding. We are delighted with the deal that was brokered.
"I think Joe will want to do well when he goes back there, that is natural. He has nothing to prove though in fairness, I know that he was appreciated there by supporters and players alike.
"A lot of supporters expressed surprise when they allowed him to leave and I would expect him to receive a tremendous reception on the 27th."
Hughes also revealed that Ibrahim Afellay was back in contention after eight months out with a knee injury, although Geoff Cameron and Phil Bardsley (both knee) are not yet ready to return.
"Ibrahim Afellay played last Friday [for the Under-23s] and came through the game strongly, so he is now back in the squad and available for selection," added Hughes.
"I am delighted he has come back as strongly as he has because he suffered a really bad injury. He looks like the old Afellay which is tremendous because usually when players come back they are a little apprehensive. I have no qualms of including him now."
|Galliani wants Serie A games abroad
|Defensive Chelsea tough to catch, admits Mourinho
|Martial: United players learning from Ibrahimovic
|Pardew falls victim to FA Cup curse
|´I won´t change for anybody´ - Xhaka vows to stay aggressive
|Bradley shrugs off critcism of US terminology
|Amputee goalkeeper Follmann to be given job by Chapecoense
|Lukaku and Everton in talks over new deal
|Silva seals PSG renewal
|Rummenigge tells Muller to up his game
|Pardew leaves Crystal Palace
|Firmino: My future is at Liverpool
|Conte: Holland had to answer England´s call
|Buffon´s 600th Juventus game will not be his last landmark
|Transfer fee could endanger Sule´s Bayern move
|Conte mulls options without Costa and Kante
|Lloris commits to Spurs until 2022
|Draxler confirms transfer talks ahead of proposed PSG move
|Lindelof agent confirms bids for reported Man United target
|Mashaba sacked by South Africa after hearing
|Lewandowski ´annoyed´ not to score more versus Leipzig
|Bilic not looking to let Payet leave
|De Bruyne at Manchester City for the long term
|Eriksen: Tottenham are title contenders
|I was afraid it would look worse - Hummels on dodgy hairdo
|West Ham´s Sakho to miss AFCON
|Hecking named Borussia Monchengladbach coach
|Marotta hints at Juve´s James interest, rules out Draxler move
|Hughes surprised Allen was allowed to join Stoke
|Favre to look at Balotelli dismissal
|Arda predicted Barca hat-trick
|United better than fourth - Mourinho
|Chapecoense receive Copa Sudamericana trophy
|Alcacer: Special to score in Barca shirt at Camp Nou
|Pioli gives no assurances over Gabriel´s Inter future
|Luis Enrique had no doubts over Alcacer
|PSG boss Emery revels in confidence-boosting win
|Campo outlines Madrid´s title challenge
|Icardi is an animal in the box - Pioli
|Barcelona 7 Hercules 0 (agg 8-1): Alcacer ends goal wait as Arda hits treble
|Bayern ´very optimistic´ over Robben stay
|Bayern´s first 30 minutes were perfect, says Ancelotti
|Bordeaux 0 Nice 0: Balotelli, Belhanda see red as Ligue 1 leaders slip up
|Thiago: Beating RB Leipzig worth more than three points
|Inter 3 Lazio 0: Icardi double makes it four in a row
|Paris Saint-Germain 5 Lorient 0: Nice´s advantage cut as champions find form
|Bayern Munich 3 RB Leipzig 0: Champions cruise past 10-man title rivals
|Mourinho feels bad over Depay snub
|Gallardo to stay with River next year
|Tuchel defends under-fire Bartra
|Chelsea´s Holland named England assistant
|Flores apologises over Messi praise
|Mourinho will make maximum of one January signing
|Mourinho ready for long-term Manchester United stay
|Marchisio warns Juventus: Milan will be hungry for revenge
|Aduriz agrees to another year at Athletic
|Supercoppa bigger than Liverpool v Man Utd, says Suso
|Mkhitaryan wants to make Man United ´history´ after seventh Armenian Player of the Year prize
|Benfica ´ready´ for potential Lindelof exit amid United talk
|Lukaku close to new Everton deal but future open, says Raiola
|Spalletti reviewing Roma´s progress amid exit talk
|Ibrahimovic has ´killed´ his critics, says Raiola
|Gabriel has no chance at Inter - agent
|I could still extend Atleti contract - Simeone
|Police identify 155 potential suspects in football abuse investigation
|Noble expects Payet to stay at West Ham
|Juventus taking ´wait and see´ approach on Witsel
|Green leaves Bayern for Stuttgart
|Derby triumph proves Liverpool can win title, says Mane
|Gladbach split from coach Schubert
|Hummels reveals secret to beating brilliant Leipzig
|Valdano defends ´offended´ James after outburst
|Gundogan: There is no coach like Guardiola
|Dynamo Dresden´s Wachs injured in deadly shooting
|Verratti has offers from Serie A, claims agent
|Guardiola has seen how difficult Premier League is - Toure
|Madrid lucky to be topping LaLiga, says Barca´s Sergi Roberto
|De Rossi cleared of muscle tear
|Saul: We hope 2017 is better for Atletico
|Willian inspired to lead Chelsea to title in memory of mother
|Toure: I want City to be bigger than United
|Cerci return praised by Atleti assistant Burgos
|Dortmund lost the plot - Tuchel
|Atletico Madrid 4 Guijuelo 1 (agg: 10-1): Simeone´s men round-off mismatch
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Augsburg 1: Unbeaten home 2016 but Tuchel´s men rue missed chances
|Hagi backs Mourinho to restore Manchester United glories
|Weigl signs Dortmund deal to 2021
|Koke backs Simeone to remain at Atletico
|Chelsea are Premier League´s ´dominant team´ - Lampard
|AC Milan threaten to pull out of Supercoppa after cancelled flight
|Barcelona ´have no plan B´ if Luis Enrique leaves
|Pioli primed for Lazio reunion
|Burnley to re-sign Barton
|Vardy loses red card appeal and must serve three-match ban
|Wagner turns down Bundesliga approach amid Wolfsburg links
|Emery not distracted by PSG pressure
|Valencia star Parejo dropped over drunken video
|Newcastle´s Shelvey hit with five-match ban
|Luis Enrique backs Neymar through dry spell
|Luis Enrique: I won´t justify myself to Rakitic
|Ancelotti: Money not important, Leipzig have the right balance
|Barca to examine Real Madrid´s successful CAS appeal
|Messi should win Ballon d´Or every year, claims Barca president
|CAS reduce Real Madrid´s transfer ban
|Messi convinced he will stay at Barcelona, despite lack of contract talks - Bartomeu
|Bayern Munich defender Boateng out for six weeks after operation
|Griezmann reveals MLS dream
|Spalletti could leave Roma
|Pochettino dreams of winning Premier League with Spurs
|Payet concedes he may have to leave West Ham
|Grant desperate for Stoke stay
|Everything possible for Leipzig - Hasenhuttl
|Sterling: Guardiola wants me to be direct and clinical
|Klopp pleased with Sturridge impact
|Mane continues trend of late Liverpool derby winners
|Henderson plays down severity of Barkley challenge
|Koeman questions decision not to punish Lovren