Hecking named Borussia Monchengladbach coach

Borussia Monchengladbach have appointed Dieter Hecking as their new head coach on a contract running until June 2019.

Andre Schubert was dismissed on Wednesday after overseeing an underwhelming first half of the campaign, with Tuesday's defeat at the hands of Wolfsburg the final nail in his coffin, as the team dropped to 14th place in the table.

Reports had suggested Hecking was likely to replace Schubert and Gladbach have now confirmed the 52-year-old's appointment.

"We want to make a fresh start following the developments of the past few weeks and Dieter Hecking is just the right man for it," BMG sporting director Max Eberl said.

"He is a coach with a lot of experience, who has been very successful with a number clubs at various levels.

"A difficult second half of the season awaits, with exciting challenges in the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and Europa League. We are looking forward at taking on these challenges with Hecking at the helm."

OFFICIAL! Dieter #Hecking has been named the new #Fohlenelf head coach. The 52-year-old has signed a deal until June 2019. More to follow... pic.twitter.com/OCsORXkF4Z — Gladbach (@borussia_en) December 22, 2016

Hecking enjoyed a spell with Gladbach during his playing career, making six appearances for the club between 1983 and 1985.

He had been out of work since leaving Wolfsburg in October.