Favre to look at Balotelli dismissal

Nice head coach Lucien Favre has hinted the Ligue 1 leaders may appeal against Mario Balotelli's red card against Bordeaux on Wednesday.
The striker, who has 10 goals in 14 matches across all competitions this season, was sent off for a kick on Igor Lewczuk in second-half stoppage time of the 0-0 draw, though replays suggested the defender's reaction was exaggerated.
Nice also lost Younes Belhanda to a red card as Francois Kamano's theatrical reaction to a kick on the back of the leg from the midfielder sparked a confrontation between the two sets of players in an ill-tempered conclusion.
On Balotelli's sending off, Favre said: "I look forward to seeing the pictures. We'll see if there's a fault.
"In the end, I was disappointed after these two red cards because it will mean some matches [missed].
"As for the level of collective performance, it was not bad. There was a bit of fatigue, we just played 10 matches in 31 days, that's the limit.
"It's Christmas. We're a winter champion, it's beautiful. We must continue like that, there is work ahead of us.
"For the moment we enjoy, the parties are coming."
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|30
|J. Prior
|6
|I. Lewczuk
|27
|G. Sertic
|21
|T. Pellenard
|2
|M. Gajić
|18
|J. Plašil
|14
|J. Toulalan
|30'
|23
|V. Vada
|24
|G. Laborde
|9
|D. Rolan
|36'
|25
|Malcom
|Coach: J. Gourvennec
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|30
|Y. Cardinale
|20
|M. Le Marchand
|23'
|2
|A. Souquet
|15
|P. Burner
|32
|M. Sarr
|5
|Y. Belhanda
|90+5'
|6
|J. Seri
|25
|W. Cyprien
|26
|V. Koziello
|80'
|9
|M. Balotelli
|90+1'
|14
|A. Plea
|Coach: L. Favre
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|11
|
for Malcom 81'
|33
|34
|1
|3
|4
|8
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|40
|
for Y. Cardinale 56'
|33
|8
|18
|22
|23
|24
