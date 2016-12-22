Bayern ´very optimistic´ over Robben stay

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expects winger Arjen Robben to re-sign with the Bundesliga champions.

Robben, 32, is yet to extend his deal with the club despite his contract expiring at the end of the season.

But Rummenigge said: "I think everything will be clear in January.

"We are very optimistic. Both sides want it. These are good pre-conditions."

The Netherlands international has scored five goals in 10 league games this season and started Wednesday's 3-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Robben has been at Bayern since 2009 after joining from Real Madrid.