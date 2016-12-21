Thiago: Beating RB Leipzig worth more than three points

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara says beating RB Leipzig is worth more than three points given the teams' ongoing Bundesliga title battle.

The champions cruised to a 3-0 win at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, Thiago scoring the first before setting up Xabi Alonso for the hosts to double their lead.

Robert Lewandowski got Bayern's other goal from the penalty spot after Leipzig's Emil Forsberg had been sent off for a foul on Philipp Lahm.

Bayern's fifth straight Bundesliga win put them three points clear of Leipzig and ensured they will sit top of the table at Christmas.

"It always means something when you win, but this is not just three points - we are getting a bit of distance with the second place," Thiago said after the match.

"We want this first place and want to win the Bundesliga another time – that is what we are looking for.

"We are prepared for everything. We don't have any doubts about our team, we had a great attitude and got the win for all the people who came to see us.

"We are very happy with that and I was happy to [get a goal and an assist]. We wanted to win from the first minute and showed that."

The Bundesliga now goes on a one-month mid-season break, with Bayern resuming their bid for a fifth consecutive title on January 20 away to Freiburg.