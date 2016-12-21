Hummels reveals secret to beating brilliant Leipzig

Mats Hummels believes that exploiting the space behind RB Leipzig's high line will be key to Bayern Munich's chances of victory on Wednesday.

The champions host Ralph Hasenhuttl's surprise title contenders at the Allianz Arena with the sides level on points ahead of the final game before the mid-season break.

Leipzig have taken the Bundesliga by storm in their first term, having lost just once in 15 matches, while only Bayern boast a better goal difference.

And Hummels has told his team-mates to look for ways to find space behind their attacking line in order to create chances to win.

"We'll have to fight hard 30 metres in front of our goal to get possession of the ball," the defender told Bild.

"We have to move a lot, create some play so that we can get them running without the ball. With teams that press high like that, there's often space behind the first line of attack - and we have to find this space.

"I've been following them since early on. They were on a very high level from day one. Nobody expected how well they would do. But they're a team you like to watch.

"There are always a few solutions. You can get an advantage with good analysis."