Benfica ´ready´ for potential Lindelof exit amid United talk

Benfica coach Rui Vitoria is adamant the Lisbon giants have what it takes to cope without Victor Lindelof if the Sweden international were to leave the club for Manchester United.

Recent reports from England suggest United have made the centre-back their primary transfer target ahead of the January window as they look to strengthen their defence.

Vitoria is not surprised to see the 22-year-old linked with a move to a bigger club, but sees no reason for panic if he were to move on.

"Our players have a lot of quality and they are attractive options for other clubs in the transfer market," Vitoria told reporters when asked about a potential Lindelof exit.

"We have some young players who are improving game by game and they have bright futures ahead. If one of our players were to leave, the club are ready to cope with it.

"There is no need for me to discuss this with the club's president, because he knows very well what is good for the club without talking to me. We are in perfect harmony."

Lindelof has a contract with Benfica until June 2020 and an offer in the region of €40 million is allegedly needed to lure him away from the Estadio da Luz.